French Open 2021 Results: Men's Final Score and Early Wimbledon Predictions

In a rematch of the 2020 French Open semifinal, Novak Djokovic came out on top of Stefanos Tsitsipas to earn the 2021 title at Roland Garros on Sunday.

With the win, the Serbian star became one of just three men to win all four Grand Slam tournaments multiple times, earning his second French Open victory 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

For the second year in a row, Djokovic (who fell to Rafael Nadal in last year's final) sent Tsitsipas packing in five sets after battling back from a 2-0 hole. Djokovic also found himself down 2-0 against an up-and-coming player earlier in the tournament, when he overcame Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in the fourth round.

Tsitsipas won the first set in a tiebreaker, putting Djokovic in unfamiliar territory:

But his second-set victory came more handily. The 22-year-old won 87 percent of first serves in the second set as Djokovic made 10 unforced errors, compared to two from Tsitsipas.

The tide changed in the third set, when Djokovic never trailed en route to what was really his first dominant showing of the afternoon. He calmed down and had just four unforced errors to 11 from Tsitsipas, his match high.

The Greek still managed to best the legend in terms of winners and first serve percentage in the set, but Djokovic had better win percentages on both first and second serves to hold on for his first set victory of the match.

With that momentum, he took the fourth set, jumping out to a 4-0 lead before Tsitsipas got on the board. Tsitsipas, down 5-1, managed to win another to hold Djokovic for a bit longer, but there was no comeback to be had before the decisive fifth set, where the Serbian won 85 percent of his first serves and won six of eight net points.

Overall, he finished winning 78 percent of his first-serve points with five aces and three double-faults in the four-hour, 11-minute match.

Wimbledon Prediction

Roger Federer bowed out of the French Open before his fourth-round match against Matteo Berrettini, citing his recovery from a pair of knee surgeries. But the 39-year-old shouldn't be counted out to earn his ninth title at Wimbledon.

One of the players who could challenge him in that tournament, Russian star Daniil Medvedev, was keenly aware of what the Swiss player is capable of on the grass court in London later this summer.

"Of course, we all know that a Grand Slam is still a goal for him," Medvedev said. "I think Wimbledon is always, even when he will be 50 years old, is a great chance for him."

Another legend who has cited wear and tear as problems that could keep him out of tournaments down the line is Rafael Nadal, who fell in the semifinals to Djokovic at Roland Garros. He was non-committal regarding an appearance at Wimbledon.

With that in mind, the obvious candidate is Djokovic, who has dominated the tennis scene this season. With five titles at Wimbledon (including the last two tournaments), there's no reason to believe he won't repeat this year, especially off of two Grand Slam victories.

DraftKings currently gives Djokovic the best odds to win the title at +125 (bet $100 to win $125), ahead of Medvedev and Tsitsipas (+600).

The Wimbledon Championships will run from June 28 to July 11.

