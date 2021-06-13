Barbora Krejcikova Wins Doubles Final; Earns 1st French Open Title Sweep Since 2000

AP Photo/Thibault Camus

Barbora Krejcikova followed up her singles title at the 2021 French Open with a doubles championship alongside Katerina Siniakova on Sunday.

The Czech player is the first to complete a sweep at Roland Garros since 2000 when Mary Pierce won both titles.

Krejcikova and Siniakova were a dominant pair in the women's doubles draw, entering as the No. 2 seed and cruising through the tournament while losing just a single set. They defeated Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Iga Swiatek in the final 6-4, 6-2.

It was the third Grand Slam for this duo and the second French Open title after winning in 2018.

In singles, the unseeded Krejcikova had never previously advanced beyond the fourth round of a major. It was just her fifth time in singles reaching the main draw at a Grand Slam.

She overcame a first-set loss in the first round to Kristyna Pliskova to win her next 11 sets, and she eventually defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the singles final 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.

The seven victories included five wins over seeded opponents, plus 2018 French Open runner-up and 2017 U.S. Open champ Sloane Stephens.

Krejcikova also competed in mixed doubles alongside Filip Polasek, where the team made it to the quarterfinal.

It was an amazing tournament for the 25-year-old, who showed incredible durability and skill throughout.