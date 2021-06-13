Israel Adesanya Calls out Robert Whittaker After UFC 263: I'm the Motherf--king King

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

It's not often a fighter calls for a rematch after already beating his opponent, but that's what Israel Adesanya did after his UFC 263 unanimous-decision victory over Marvin Vettori.

The middleweight champion said he wants to fight Robert Whittaker in his next match (warning: NSFW language):

"I knocked him out twice [last time] ... we need to run that back in Auckland," Adesanya said.



Whittaker welcomed the opportunity in his response on Twitter:

Adesanya defeated Whittaker by knockout at UFC 243 in 2019, unifying the middleweight title.

The New Zealand-based fighter defended his belt two more times before trying his hand at the light heavyweight division, losing to Jan Blachowicz via unanimous decision. He retained the middleweight belt and defended it against Vettori on Saturday night for his second career win against the Italian.

Adesanya is once again looking to prove himself with a second win, this time against Whittaker, the No. 1 contender in the middleweight division.

The Reaper has won three straight, including a five-round thriller against Kelvin Gastelum, and UFC President Dana White believes the new title fight can get done.

"We'll figure out him and Whittaker ASAP," White said Saturday.