Magic Rumors: Becky Hammon to Interview for Orlando's Head Coaching Vacancy

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

One week after parting ways with Steve Clifford, the Orlando Magic are filling out their list of potential head coaching candidates.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon will have an interview with the Magic.

Hammon was among the candidates under consideration by the Indiana Pacers to be named their head coach before they went with Toronto Raptors assistant Nate Bjorkgren last September.

The Magic began a full-scale rebuild during the 2020-21 season by trading Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier in March.

When Orlando announced June 5 a mutual parting of ways with Clifford, team president Jeff Weltman told reporters the decision came because of a difference in philosophy.

"Obviously, we've repositioned our team," Weltman said. And so, there has to be alignment. There has to be alignment in everything you do in this league. And if there's not alignment, it'll undermine everything."

Clifford went 96-131 in three seasons as Orlando's head coach. He led the franchise to the postseason in each of his first two years, losing in the first round each time.

Hammon has been an assistant on Gregg Popovich's staff with the Spurs since 2014. She made history on Dec. 30 against the Los Angeles Lakers as the first woman to serve as an acting head coach for an NBA team after Popovich was ejected in the second quarter.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

She is also expected to interview with the Portland Trail Blazers to fill their head coaching vacancy, per Charania.