    WWE Rumors: Samoa Joe Visits Performance Center Amid Buzz About NXT In-Ring Return

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJune 12, 2021

    Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

    Recently released WWE Superstar Samoa Joe was reportedly at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, this week.

    According to Fightful Select (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), the nature of Joe's visit to the Performance Center is unclear and it was said to be brief.

    On Friday, Fightful Select (h/t Middleton) reported that multiple NXT wrestlers and staff members said they heard NXT officials talking about having interest in bringing Joe back to the company as an in-ring performer for the black and gold brand.

    Joe was one of several Superstars released by WWE in April following WrestleMania 37. Mickie James, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Kalisto and Chelsea Green were some of the other notable names who were let go.

    Prior to his release, Joe had been serving as a commentator on Raw alongside Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton.

    Joe was in that role for about a year while recovering from injuries. The 42-year-old veteran confirmed he had suffered a concussion during a WWE commercial shoot shortly after suffering a previous concussion.

    Prior to the injury, Joe was a reliable and popular performer in WWE. He originally signed with the company in 2015 after winning world titles in both Ring of Honor and TNA.

    Joe debuted in NXT and went on to hold the NXT Championship twice before getting called up to the main roster in 2017.

    While Joe was plagued with injuries throughout his main roster run, he did hold the United States Championship once and notably challenged Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at Great Balls of Fire in 2017.

    Given his history in NXT and status as a main eventer in multiple promotions, Joe would be a huge addition to NXT if WWE does indeed bring him back.

    NXT could benefit from an infusion of fresh talent, especially if some of NXT's top stars make the move to the main roster in the coming months.

    With NXT champion Karrion Kross being built into a seemingly unstoppable monster, Joe would be an ideal wrestler to face and potentially beat him down the line.

