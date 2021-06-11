Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Name-Dropped by Migos on 'Culture III'

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Hip-hop group Migos paid homage to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on its new album titled Culture III.

The album, which was released Friday, features the song "Mahomes." Included in the song is the line:

"Huncho the chief, had to send it to Mahomes.

"Franchise tag, everybody want a loan (Mahomes)."

Migos is comprised of rappers Quavo, Takeoff and Offset, who have been performing together since creating the group in Lawrenceville, Georgia, in 2008.

The 25-year-old Mahomes has quickly developed into arguably the biggest star in football during his four-year NFL career.

He broke out during his second NFL season in 2018 when he threw for 5,097 yards, 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions en route to being named NFL MVP.

Mahomes followed that up the next season by leading the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers. Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP, and the Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 50 years.

Last season, Mahomes and the Chiefs returned to the Super Bowl, although they fell 31-9 to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mahomes became the highest-paid player in NFL history last year when he signed a 10-year contract worth $450 million, including over $140 million in guaranteed money.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Given his talent level and status, Mahomes figures to be at or near the top of the NFL for many years to come, and that could lead to even more song shoutouts in the future.