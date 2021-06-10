Eddie Hearn Rips Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Fight: 'Absolute Dog S--t'

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn unloaded on last weekend's Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Logan Paul boxing exhibition on Thursday.

In an interview with iFL TV (h/t TMZ Sports), Hearn said: "Absolutely f--king horrendous. I'm allowed to give my opinion. It was absolute dog s--t."

The fight, which pitted a legendary undefeated boxer in Mayweather against a YouTube star in Paul, was an eight-round exhibition that went the distance and had no winner since there were no judges on hand.

While Mayweather vs. Paul didn't resemble a true boxing match by most measures, the combatants seemingly made a smart financial decision.

Mayweather told TMZ Sports he made a guaranteed $30 million for the fight with the potential to make nine figures based on pay-per-view buys. Paul told TMZ Sports he could make up to $20 million.

Hearn called the exhibition "sad," but he didn't blame Mayweather for taking what amounted to easy money.

Instead, Hearn called for promoters to put on better legitimate fights in order to erase the need for similar exhibitions in the future: "If we don't make good fights, you're going to see more and more of this. We have to save boxing. ... No more s--t fights for great money."

Mayweather, who owns a 50-0 record as a professional, likely could have stopped the fight at any time if he wanted to against a novice fighter with just one official bout on his record prior to Sunday's contest at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Instead, Mayweather stretched it out and allowed it to go the distance in an apparent effort to give fans their money's worth.

Whether fans were satisfied or not is up for debate, but all signs point to more of these celebrity-based fights happening in the future.

Paul's brother, Jake Paul, has generated a ton of interest with his fights against former NBA guard Nate Robinson and former UFC fighter Ben Askren. He is set to fight again in August when he faces another former UFC star in Tyron Woodley.

Meanwhile, boxing seems to be somewhat lacking in terms of star power among its actual athletes, especially with Mayweather retired.

Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are relatively big names, and Manny Pacquiao is set to return in August against Errol Spence, but promoters are struggling to put together true superfights capable of putting boxing back at the forefront of the sports conversation.