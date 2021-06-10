Video: Kendrick Perkins, Quavo Discuss Twitter Beef over 2018 Lyrics on 'First Take'

Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins and rapper Quavo seemingly squashed their beef Thursday on First Take:

The dispute began in 2018 when Quavo referenced the 14-year veteran in the song "F--k 12."

"Get no playin' time, Kendrick Perkins," he said in the lyrics.

The song came out near the end of Perkins' career, with the center appearing in just one game during the 2017-18 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This feud continued on Twitter this week with some back-and-forth jabs:

The two men gave their sides of the argument Thursday, seemingly allowing the fight to come to an end.

Now Quavo can get back to enjoying his hometown Atlanta Hawks' playoff run.