Orioles’ Matt Harvey: ‘It’s Frustrating’ Being ‘Horses--t’ The Last Couple Seasons

Baltimore Orioles starter Matt Harvey is running out of answers for his lackluster performances. He also appears running low on patience with himself.

After allowing seven runs on eight hits in three innings against the New York Mets on Wednesday, it was impossible for the hurler to hold back his anger.

"It's been a couple years now of being really horses--t," Harvey said after the 14-1 loss. "And it's frustrating. The amount of work that I'm putting in between starts ... this is a tough one."

Through seven starts to begin the 2021 season, Harvey appeared ready to prove he could still be a reliable piece of the rotation. He put together a 3.60 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 35 innings and only allowed three home runs.

Then came his return to Citi Field against the Mets—the team with which he had his best years—in mid-May. Harvey only made it 4.1 innings that day, giving up eight hits, seven earned runs and dropped consecutive starts for the first time this season.

Facing the Mets again on Wednesday at Camden Yards didn't help repair anything.

Instead, Harvey allowed two runs in the first inning and another five in the third, including two home runs. That ballooned his already high ERA to 7.41 with a 1.68 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 54.2 innings.

Harvey's career ERA now sits at 4.34 with a 1.27 WHIP, and those numbers don't appear to be heading down anytime soon.

After opening his career with three consecutive seasons with an ERA below 3.00 from 2012-2015, Harvey hasn't gone under a 4.86 ERA since 2016. His best ERA since leaving New York—the franchise that developed him—was a 4.94 ERA tossed between stints with the Mets and Cincinnati Reds in 2018.

Harvey said he felt like he was capable of throwing good pitches on Wednesday but couldn't execute. It's days like these, he said, that get to him the most.

"The ones that I've been out on mechanics, there's a reason for that," Harvey said. "I guess an excuse for not pitching well. For tonight, I felt good, I just missed spots in situations where I can't."