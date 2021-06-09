X

    Jordan Clarkson Helps Restore Filipino Food Truck After Racist Vandalism

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 10, 2021
    AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

    Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson helped restore a Filipino food truck that was vandalized last week with racist slurs and derogatory images.

    According to Austin Facer of ABC 4, Clarkson was one of a number of people who joined IdentityGraphx and helped restore the World Famous Yum Yum Food Truck, which serves Asian fusion and Filipino food in northern Utah, after the vandalism.

    Layton, Utah, Mayor Joy Petro and city council members were also involved in the restoration, and the food truck revealed its new paint job before its reopening at the Philippine Independence Day celebration on Saturday in Salt Lake City.

    The owners of the truck thanked those involved in a Facebook post:

    "It has been an emotional few days. The love and support that we got from all of you has been deeply heartfelt. My family can't thank you guys enough. Special thanks to Utah Jazz's Jordan Clarkson and Dan from Identity graphics for the new look. We want to thank everyone individually in a couple weeks when we have our LOVE celebration in the park and feed the community. Thanks to Mayor Joy Petro, Councilman Clint Morris, Councilman Zach Bloxham, Dustin, everyone in the neighborhood and all of you angels. Love prevails. We are going to have our grand reopening this Saturday at the Philippine independence day celebration in slc."

    On Wednesday, Layton Police announced they are still looking for those responsible for the vandalism and offered a $500 reward for information that leads to their arrest.

    Facer noted Clarkson is a Filipino-American with dual citizenship.

    On the court, Clarkson's Jazz took a 1-0 lead in their second-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers with a 112-109 victory on Tuesday at Vivint Arena.

