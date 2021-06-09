Cowboys' Dak Prescott Talks Moving on from Ankle Injury: 'I've Buried It Mentally'

AP Photo/LM Otero

Dak Prescott is ready to move on from the compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle he suffered during an Oct. 11 game against the New York Giants.

"I've buried the injury honestly, guys—you know me—from the point of practice, from the point of just moving forward and going about my life," he said Wednesday, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. "I've buried it mentally, and I think you guys and a lot of people around have to help me in burying it as well as we move forward."

Prescott has participated in the team's offseason program and seems to be trending toward starting Week 1 of the 2021 season.

"With all that gone, and none of those affects, that's what allows me and helps me to bury it to be honest with you guys," Prescott said. "I don't even think about it before practice, but still doing all the necessary things and being smart because I am still seven months or so away from the injury."

Prescott threw for more than 3,300 yards in each of his first four seasons and appeared to be well on his way to a third career Pro Bowl selection last campaign before the Week 5 injury. Dallas fell apart without him and missed the playoffs with a 6-10 record.

If he is back on the field for his team's Week 1 game Sept. 9 against the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the expectations will be a return to the postseason.