Report: Kansas' Silvio De Sousa Enters Transfer Portal, Sat out 2020-21 Season

Former Kansas big Silvio De Sousa has entered the transfer portal, according to Scott Chasen of 247Sports.

De Sousa opted out of the 2020-21 season amid "personal issues," Chasen reported in October. But weeks after his decision was made public, he was charged with aggravated battery stemming from an incident that occurred on New Year's Day in 2020.

Per an affidavit, De Sousa struck a man outside of a restaurant. The victim lost vision in one eye despite having multiple surgeries to repair his injuries, reported Dylan Lysen of KUSports.com.

