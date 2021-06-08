X

    Report: Kansas' Silvio De Sousa Enters Transfer Portal, Sat out 2020-21 Season

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIJune 9, 2021

    AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

    Former Kansas big Silvio De Sousa has entered the transfer portal, according to Scott Chasen of 247Sports. 

    De Sousa opted out of the 2020-21 season amid "personal issues," Chasen reported in October. But weeks after his decision was made public, he was charged with aggravated battery stemming from an incident that occurred on New Year's Day in 2020. 

    Per an affidavit, De Sousa struck a man outside of a restaurant. The victim lost vision in one eye despite having multiple surgeries to repair his injuries, reported Dylan Lysen of KUSports.com. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Slant TV with Zach Clemence, Joseph Yesufu, and Kyle Cuffe

      Slant TV with Zach Clemence, Joseph Yesufu, and Kyle Cuffe
      Kansas Jayhawks Basketball logo
      Kansas Jayhawks Basketball

      Slant TV with Zach Clemence, Joseph Yesufu, and Kyle Cuffe

      Rivals
      via Rivals

      KU Jayhawks announce men’s basketball nonconference games. Mizzou among the highlights

      KU Jayhawks announce men’s basketball nonconference games. Mizzou among the highlights
      Kansas Jayhawks Basketball logo
      Kansas Jayhawks Basketball

      KU Jayhawks announce men’s basketball nonconference games. Mizzou among the highlights

      The Kansas City Star
      via The Kansas City Star

      New NBA Mock Draft 🔮

      Our draft expert uses Tankathon sim to decide the lottery order. Cavs land the No. 1 pick 📲

      New NBA Mock Draft 🔮
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      New NBA Mock Draft 🔮

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      KU athletes deliver strong academic showing during spring semester

      KU athletes deliver strong academic showing during spring semester
      Kansas Jayhawks Basketball logo
      Kansas Jayhawks Basketball

      KU athletes deliver strong academic showing during spring semester

      KUsports.com
      via KUsports.com