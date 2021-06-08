X

    Dak Prescott to Fully Participate at Start of Cowboys Training Camp, per HC McCarthy

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 8, 2021
    Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy expects Dak Prescott to be a full participant when the team opens training camp in July.

    "He hasn't missed anything that's been slated. He's doing a lot of extra frankly, so the anticipation would be for him to go every day is the outlook," McCarthy told reporters Tuesday. "We're not naive. It's just like any player that comes back from injury, especially a major joint injury. The first year back there's going to be some things you have to work through, but I would anticipate we'd start with him in full mode, get him into the team periods and get back to playing football."

    Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in October and missed the final 11 games of the 2020 regular season.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

