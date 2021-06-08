Former UFC Star Alistair Overeem Signs Multi-Fight Contract with Glory Kickboxing

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Former UFC heavyweight Alistair Overeem has signed a multi-fight contract with Glory Kickboxing, according to ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

The 41-year-old Overeem held the heavyweight titles in the Strikeforce and DREAM MMA promotions before establishing himself as one of UFC's top heavyweights from 2011-21.

Overeem's most recent fight was a second-round technical knockout loss to Alexander Volkov at UFC Fight Night in February.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.