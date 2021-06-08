X

    Former UFC Star Alistair Overeem Signs Multi-Fight Contract with Glory Kickboxing

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJune 8, 2021

    Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

    Former UFC heavyweight Alistair Overeem has signed a multi-fight contract with Glory Kickboxing, according to ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

    The 41-year-old Overeem held the heavyweight titles in the Strikeforce and DREAM MMA promotions before establishing himself as one of UFC's top heavyweights from 2011-21.

    Overeem's most recent fight was a second-round technical knockout loss to Alexander Volkov at UFC Fight Night in February.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

