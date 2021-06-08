X

    LeBron James Posts 'Vengeance' Video from 'Gladiator' After Lakers' Playoff Exit

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 8, 2021

    AP Photo/Ashley Landis

    LeBron James is out for vengeance after the Los Angeles Lakers' first-round exit to the Phoenix Suns.

    "PROMISE YOU I WILL. Count me out if you want too!" he wrote on Instagram with a clip from the movie Gladiator.

    The clip he posted is of Maximus, played by Russell Crowe, saying "I will have my vengeance in this life or the next." 

    A motivated LeBron is surely a daunting thought for the rest of the league, but he is also 36 years old and missed significant time with an ankle injury this season. The Lakers also struggled mightily without the injured Anthony Davis in the loss to the Suns, much like they did when they missed the playoffs entirely in James' first season with the Lakers before they traded for the big man.

    Despite the unceremonious exit, LeBron is an all-time great who will be motivated to bounce back next season.

    That alone may be enough to lead the Lakers to the title even if they don't dramatically overhaul the roster this offseason.

