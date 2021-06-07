X

    Hakeem Olajuwon to Represent Houston Rockets at 2021 NBA Draft Lottery

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 8, 2021

    AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler

    The Houston Rockets had the No. 1 overall pick of the 1984 NBA draft when they selected Hakeem Olajuwon, and they're hoping the big man can bring them similar luck for this year's draft.

    On Monday, the Rockets announced that Olajuwon will be the team's representative at the 2021 NBA draft lottery:

    Olajuwon is a Houston legend as a Hall of Famer who won two championships during a career that included two NBA Finals MVPs, a league MVP, two Defensive Player of the Year awards, 12 All-NBA selections, nine All-Defensive selections and 12 All-Star selections.

    The Rockets were missing players like that this season on the way to a league-worst 17-55 season.

    The silver lining from such an effort is they are tied for the best chance to land the No. 1 overall pick at 14 percent and the best chance to land in the top four picks at 52.1 percent, per Tankathon.

    While Houston surely wants the No. 1 pick, landing the No. 3 pick might not be the worst thing either. After all, none other than Michael Jordan himself was the No. 3 pick in Olajuwon's draft class.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Doc Rivers 'All For' Simmons Guarding Trae in Game 2

      Doc Rivers 'All For' Simmons Guarding Trae in Game 2
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Doc Rivers 'All For' Simmons Guarding Trae in Game 2

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Rockets Roster Review, Offseason Outlook: John Wall

      Rockets Roster Review, Offseason Outlook: John Wall
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Rockets Roster Review, Offseason Outlook: John Wall

      Ben DuBose
      via Rockets Wire

      Perkins: Westbrook Left Rockets Over Treatment by Coaching Staff

      Perkins: Westbrook Left Rockets Over Treatment by Coaching Staff
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Perkins: Westbrook Left Rockets Over Treatment by Coaching Staff

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      2020-21 Rockets Player Recaps: Kelly Olynyk

      2020-21 Rockets Player Recaps: Kelly Olynyk
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      2020-21 Rockets Player Recaps: Kelly Olynyk

      The Dream Shake
      via The Dream Shake