X

    The Miz, DK Metcalf, Quavo Headline 2021 MLB All-Star Celebrity Game Participants

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIJune 8, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    DK Metcalf is headed to Denver.

    No, you didn't miss any trade news. The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver is among the participants in the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game on July 11. 

    The league announced the participants on Monday.

    Rapper and actor Quavo is also slated to participate, as is WWE star The Miz. The Miz was rumored to have suffered an ACL tear at Wrestlemania Backlash in May, but he told Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated that he didn't plan on missing nine months with an injury. 

    In addition to athletes from other sports, including San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White and Olympic softball star Jennie Finch, there will be a set of former MLB stars in CC Sabathia, Hunter Pence, Larry Walker and Vinny Castilla. 

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Mets: deGrom Is Substance-Free

      NYM players take to Twitter to immediately shoot down any questions of Jacob deGrom using foreign substances on ball 📸

      Mets: deGrom Is Substance-Free
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Mets: deGrom Is Substance-Free

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Mariners Send Slumping Top Prospect Jarred Kelenic to Minors

      Mariners Send Slumping Top Prospect Jarred Kelenic to Minors
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Mariners Send Slumping Top Prospect Jarred Kelenic to Minors

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      Pitchers Due for a No-Hitter 👀

      MLB arms who have yet to record a no-no but could soon 📲

      Pitchers Due for a No-Hitter 👀
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Pitchers Due for a No-Hitter 👀

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report

      Rules MLB Should Consider Implementing 📝

      Here are five rule changes the league should adopt next season or beyond ➡️

      Rules MLB Should Consider Implementing 📝
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Rules MLB Should Consider Implementing 📝

      Abbey Mastracco
      via Bleacher Report