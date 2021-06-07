Roy Jones Jr. Says Jake Paul 'Has a Good Chance' vs. Tyron Woodley in a Boxing Fight

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Roy Jones Jr. won't rule out Jake Paul in his upcoming bout with Tyron Woodley.

Jones, who went 66-9 in his boxing career with 47 knockouts, told TMZ Sports that he thinks the YouTuber "has a good chance" in the ring against Woodley, who is 19-7-1 in MMA fights, based on Paul's "boxing background" (19-second mark).

Paul is 3-0 in his boxing career with wins against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson and Ben Askren.

For what it's worth, Jones also said Woodley can just as equally handle Paul once he "gets comfortable."

The bout between Paul and Woodley—which stemmed from backstage drama at the Paul-Askren fight—is scheduled for Aug. 28.