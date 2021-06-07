X

    Sharks to Become 1st NHL Team to Accept Cryptocurrency for Large Purchases

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 8, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    The ownership group for the San Jose Sharks will begin accepting cryptocurrency for payments toward season tickets, luxury boxes and sponsorships effective June 15.

    The Sharks will be the first NHL team that allows fans to pay in crypto for "large and recurring payments," per the Bay Area News Group's Curtis Pashelka.

    Sharks president Jonathan Becher explained how it won't represent a big shift for the organization. 

    "We’re accepting PayPal, so then by definition, we’re accepting cryptocurrency," he said. "Why not embrace it and make it more visible as opposed to just doing it through a third party?"

    The Sacramento Kings were the first major sports team to accept Bitcoin when they allowed it as a form of payment for merchandise and tickets. Since then, the practice has become more widespread as cryptocurrencies gain more traction.

    In March, the Oakland Athletics opened up the sale of 10 luxury suites for one bitcoin apiece. Veteran NFL offensive tackle Russell Okung became the first player to receive a portion of his contract in Bitcoin last December, with more players following suit.

    The general volatility of cryptocurrencies does, however, raise questions over whether the trend is sustainable.

    When the A's began their suite sale in March, for example, the price of one bitcoin was around $59,000. One bitcoin is currently worth around $35,000 after a recent downturn.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Sharks Will Accept Crypto 💰

      San Jose becomes first NHL team to accept cryptocurrency for large purchases like season tickets, suite leases, more

      Sharks Will Accept Crypto 💰
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Sharks Will Accept Crypto 💰

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Sheng’s Daily: Ferraro Wins Gold, Barabanov Stands Out

      Sheng’s Daily: Ferraro Wins Gold, Barabanov Stands Out
      San Jose Sharks logo
      San Jose Sharks

      Sheng’s Daily: Ferraro Wins Gold, Barabanov Stands Out

      Sheng Peng
      via San Jose Hockey Now

      Sharks’ First-Round Draft Focus Should Be a 2-Way Centerman

      Sharks’ First-Round Draft Focus Should Be a 2-Way Centerman
      San Jose Sharks logo
      San Jose Sharks

      Sharks’ First-Round Draft Focus Should Be a 2-Way Centerman

      C.G. Jones
      via The Hockey Writers

      OTR: Quinn To Sabres? Eichel, Makar, Jones, NHL Trade Market | SJHN+

      OTR: Quinn To Sabres? Eichel, Makar, Jones, NHL Trade Market | SJHN+
      San Jose Sharks logo
      San Jose Sharks

      OTR: Quinn To Sabres? Eichel, Makar, Jones, NHL Trade Market | SJHN+

      Jimmy Murphy
      via San Jose Hockey Now