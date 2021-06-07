X

    MLB Trade Rumors: David Peralta Made Available by Diamondbacks, per Execs

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 7, 2021

    Norm Hall/Getty Images

    The Arizona Diamondbacks have stumbled to a 20-41 start this season, and a firesale could be on the horizon. 

    According to Robert Murray of Fansided, "rival executives say that outfielder David Peralta is among the players the Diamondbacks have already made available."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

