MLB Trade Rumors: David Peralta Made Available by Diamondbacks, per Execs

The Arizona Diamondbacks have stumbled to a 20-41 start this season, and a firesale could be on the horizon.

According to Robert Murray of Fansided, "rival executives say that outfielder David Peralta is among the players the Diamondbacks have already made available."

