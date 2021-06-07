X

    Report: Ravens Pulled out of Julio Jones Trade Talks After Drafting Rashod Bateman

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 7, 2021

    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    The Baltimore Ravens reportedly were interested in Julio Jones. Well, at least until the NFL draft. 

    According to Albert Breer of SI.com, "The Ravens discussed a Jones trade with the Falcons prior to the draft, but pulled out of the running after taking Rashod Bateman in the first round, and never got back in."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      8 Players Who Won't Live Up to the Hype in 2021

      Calm down with these expectations ⚠️

      8 Players Who Won't Live Up to the Hype in 2021
      NFL logo
      NFL

      8 Players Who Won't Live Up to the Hype in 2021

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      Julio Didn't Know He Was on TV

      Former Falcons WR had 'no clue' he was on TV when he made comments that led to his trade request becoming public (SI)

      Julio Didn't Know He Was on TV
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Julio Didn't Know He Was on TV

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      49ers Sign Former Ravens S

      San Francisco signs safety Tony Jefferson, who is returning from a torn ACL suffered in 2019 (Schefter)

      49ers Sign Former Ravens S
      Baltimore Ravens logo
      Baltimore Ravens

      49ers Sign Former Ravens S

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Ranking Every NFL QB's Supporting Cast 📊

      Which quarterbacks have the most elite talent to work with in 2021? ➡️

      Ranking Every NFL QB's Supporting Cast 📊
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Ranking Every NFL QB's Supporting Cast 📊

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report