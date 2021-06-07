X

    Oguchi Onyewu Apologizes to Janelly Farias for Saying He'll Choke Her on Live TV

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 7, 2021

    Alan Harvey - SNS Group\SNS Group via Getty Images

    CBS Sports soccer analyst Oguchi Onyewu apologized on air to fellow analyst Janelly Farias following the USMNT's dramatic 3-2 win over Mexico in the Nations League Final after joking before the game he was going to "come across this desk and choke you."

    "Early in the show, you know, throughout our banter back and forth, I got carried away for sure," Onyewu said on the broadcast, per Awful Announcing. "And I said a stupid thing that should've never come out of my mouth. And I am deeply sorry for it and I apologize to you and I hope that you can forgive me and don't take any offense to it. So, I just really want to sincerely apologize for what I said."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

