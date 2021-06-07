Mayweather vs. Paul Highlights: Top Moments from Superfight

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Eight rounds of an exhibition fight between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather may end up producing more memes than memorable moments.

Neither boxer technically won the fight since the bout was unsanctioned and wasn't scored, but both Mayweather and Paul will be able to walk away feeling good about themselves. In Mayweather's case, the undefeated fighter landed significantly more blows than the much-larger Paul and proved he can still utilize his trademark defense, even if he admittedly hasn't trained much lately.

Paul, meanwhile, can now truthfully claim he went the distance with one of the greatest boxers of all time and didn't get knocked down once.

Both will be right.

As far as the actual event was concerned, it brought out all the star power and theatrics fans have come to expect from a superfight. Beginning with Paul walking out to the ring accompanied by soundtrack from The Greatest Showman while wearing a $250,000 Pokemon card.

Following a brief performance by Migos, Mayweather came out with his usual Team Money Team crew. a slew of advertisements on his gear and recording artist Moneybagg Yo rapping by his side.

That had a crowd full of celebrities ready to get things going.

As Mayweather took his time to study Paul's style in the first few rounds, the YouTube star did his best to get a few early shots in and try to rattle the 44-year-old boxing veteran. The first few rounds may have been the best opportunity Paul had to gain an edge on Mayweather. He couldn't take advantage of it.

Instead, it was Mayweather who avoided an early blitz and began wearing down Paul in the middle rounds with body shots, jabs and a few clean punches straight to the jaw.

Even without any significant moments—no knockdowns or knockouts, no one throwing in the towel and no one drawing blood—the legacy of Sunday's showdown will be just how surreal it was to see Mayweather take on someone in pay-per-view who had only just gotten into the sport recently.

Afterward, Mayweather made clear he's not seeking a professional bout any time soon. He was, however, enjoying himself and the weight his name still carries in the sport.

Even against a YouTuber who had no business getting in the ring with him, Mayweather put on the type of show he's been known to perform for years. And he walked away unscathed yet again.