Mayweather vs. Paul Results: Fight Stats, Top Reaction and Prize Money Split

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul effectively fought to a draw Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The bout went the full eight rounds, and no winner was announced since it was merely an exhibition. Although he wasn't recognized as the victor, Mayweather was by far the stronger of the two, and he's laughing all the way to the bank.

The full details of each fighter's earnings from Sunday night are unknown.

Mayweather told TMZ Sports he is guaranteed to get around $30 million and that his total haul could net him between $50 million and $100 million. While that wouldn't match the $180 million he reportedly received from fighting Manny Pacquiao in 2015, it would be an excellent haul for an easy night of work.

Fans knew well in advance what to expect in the ring Sunday night. Still, it was tough to process the spectacle once it became a reality. Some might consider it a crowning achievement of sorts for a fighter who reveled in being the bad guy because it was massively profitable.

As expected, Mayweather was able to coast and dictate the pace of the fight. The 44-year-old was a best defensive boxer of his generation, so avoiding Paul's biggest shots was probably a breeze.

Mayweather wasn't known for spectacular knockouts toward the back half of his career. He demonstrated in his 2018 drubbing of Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa that he can make an inexperienced opponent pay, though.

There was the sense he could put Paul's lights out whenever he felt like it.

Paul managed to connect with some big punches on Mayweather, but they had little effect. Going on the defensive was a double-edged sword, too, since he left himself exposed to counter-punches.

Paul looked to be in good shape. The 26-year-old, however, learned that being physical fit is slightly different from being in good boxing shape.

By simply remaining on his feet, the YouTuber may have gained a level of respect. Even against a version of Mayweather operating at well below full capacity, Paul probably outperformed expectations.

One question is whether Mayweather may have actually hurt himself in the long run by failing to send Paul to the mat.

His fights weren't the most aesthetically pleasing and that was on purpose because he thought it was the best way to guarantee victory. Fans may not be all that enthusiastic about watching the same story play out in situations where he's head and shoulders better than his opponent.

The theory will presumably be put to the test once Mayweather makes a fight with Jake Paul official. The two squared off at a press conference hyping up Sunday's event

During the TMZ Sports interview, Mayweather didn't make any firm commitments about his future but acknowledged it's "probably Jake," in reference to the other member of the Paul family.