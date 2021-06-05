Sloane Stephens Talks Mental Health: 'A Lot of Players on Our Tour Suffer in Silence'

TPN/Getty Images

American tennis star Sloane Stephens said Saturday mental health should be a "top priority for everyone," including players on the WTA Tour.

"I feel like a lot of players on our tour suffer in silence. I think that is not cool and not fair and we should definitely approach it differently," Stephens told reporters. "The more support, the better. I think not only for us girls supporting each other but for the tour to be able to support us in different ways is super helpful."

Her comments come in the wake of four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka withdrawing from the 2021 French Open on Monday, saying she's suffered "long bouts of depression" since her first major triumph at the 2018 U.S. Open.

