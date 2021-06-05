X

    Rafael Nadal Defeats Cameron Norrie to Advance to 2021 French Open 4th Round

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJune 5, 2021

    AP Photo/Michel Euler

    Rafael Nadal continued his path to a 14th French Open title with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 win over Cameron Norrie in Round 3.

    The 35-year-old hasn't lost a match at Roland Garros since 2016 and has now won 32 straight sets at this event, including a perfect 9-0 start to the 2021 campaign.

    Saturday's win represents Nadal's third victory over Norrie already this year after straight-set victories at the Australian Open in February and the Barcelona Open in April.

    This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this match.

