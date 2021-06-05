Rafael Nadal Defeats Cameron Norrie to Advance to 2021 French Open 4th Round

AP Photo/Michel Euler

Rafael Nadal continued his path to a 14th French Open title with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 win over Cameron Norrie in Round 3.

The 35-year-old hasn't lost a match at Roland Garros since 2016 and has now won 32 straight sets at this event, including a perfect 9-0 start to the 2021 campaign.

Saturday's win represents Nadal's third victory over Norrie already this year after straight-set victories at the Australian Open in February and the Barcelona Open in April.

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this match.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.