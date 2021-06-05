Novak Djokovic Defeats Ricardas Berankis to Reach 2021 French Open 4th Round

Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic steamrolled into the fourth round of the 2021 French Open with a dominant 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 victory over Ricardas Berankis on Saturday at Stade Roland Garros in Paris.

Djokovic, who hasn't dropped a set through three rounds at the season's second Grand Slam, racked up 30 winners and five aces to advance in just 92 minutes. Berankis struggled with 36 unforced errors.

The tournament's No. 1 seed will face unseeded Lorenzo Musetti in the round of 16.

