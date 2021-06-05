U.S. Women's Open 2021: Yuka Saso Leads at 6 Under After 2nd-round 67

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The U.S. Women's Open is Yuka Saso's to lose.

The 19-year-old shot a four-under 67 during Friday's second round at The Olympic Club in San Francisco, Calif., and is one shot clear of the rest of the field at six-under for the tournament.

1. Yuka Saso, -6

2. Jeongeun Lee6, -5

T3. Megha Ganne, -4

T3. Megan Khang, -4

5. Shanshan Feng, -3

Saso finds herself atop the leaderboard in large part due to her dominance on the par-three holes.

She birdied three of the four par-threes on the course, underscoring her ability to hit pinpoint iron shots and take advantage of the opportunities on the green. It helped her make up for bogeys on Nos. 4 and 12, as did her three other birdies on par-four holes.

If Saso starts to capitalize on the par-five holes after posting par on five of the first six through the opening two rounds, the rest of the field, including Jeongeun Lee6, will be in significant trouble.

While Lee6 is in second place and just a shot back after tallying birdies on three of the last four holes, perhaps nobody in that field is a bigger storyline at this point than high school student Megha Ganne.

The 17-year-old battled fog and windy conditions on the way to an even-par 71 after she shot a four-under 67 in the opening round.

She is just two strokes back of the lead and has a golden opportunity to challenge for the major title during the first U.S. Women's Open at The Olympic Club in history.

The course that has hosted five U.S. Opens on the men's side did not admit women as members until 1992.

Elsewhere, seven-time major winner Inbee Park could make history as well in the first U.S. Women's Open at the course. She is within striking distance at two-under after shooting a 69 on Friday and knows how to navigate the pressure of major weekends.