X

    Rob Pelinka: Lakers' Goal in Free Agency Is to Build Around 'Special' Core Players

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 5, 2021

    AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

    Next season starts now for the Los Angeles Lakers.

    "In terms of free agency, we feel we have a core group of players that can do special things," general manager Rob Pelinka told reporters on Friday. "The goal is to try and keep that core group together."

    He also said, "We have an insatiable desire to bring banner No. 18 here."

    The Lakers won the championship during the 2019-20 campaign with LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the way, but they came well short of repeating this season. They were relegated to the play-in tournament in the Western Conference and lost to the Phoenix Suns in six games in the first round.

    While injuries to James and Davis undercut L.A.'s efforts for much of the season, it was also thoroughly outplayed by the Suns in the final three games of their series after taking a 2-1 lead.

    Pelinka said the Purple and Gold will put a particular emphasis on getting James and Davis back to 100 percent this offseason.

    There is no doubt a healthy James and Davis is quite the starting point when looking to construct a championship roster. That Pelinka said the core group is "special" and the plan is to keep it together and build around it is notable.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    That could mean the Lakers are looking for more complementary role players rather than massive star additions with that pairing already in place. The supporting cast struggled for extended stretches in the series to the Suns, and pieces such as Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard from the championship team were sorely missed at times.

    Banner No. 18 is the goal, and Pelinka made it clear he is already looking toward what he can do to achieve just that.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Vanessa Bryant Granted Extension to Gather Discovery Evidence in LA County Suit

      Vanessa Bryant Granted Extension to Gather Discovery Evidence in LA County Suit
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Vanessa Bryant Granted Extension to Gather Discovery Evidence in LA County Suit

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      KG's Grandma Pulled Shotgun 😳

      NBA legend recalled when a college recruiter tried to bribe him...and his grandmother wasn't having it (Dan Patrick)

      KG's Grandma Pulled Shotgun 😳
      NBA logo
      NBA

      KG's Grandma Pulled Shotgun 😳

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Dudley to LA: They Need Me 😅

      Lakers vet when asked if he’ll return to Lakers: ’1000%. C’mon, they need me. They need me like I need them’

      Dudley to LA: They Need Me 😅
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Dudley to LA: They Need Me 😅

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      THT Says He Hasn’t Thought About Free Agency, Will Let Klutch Handle It

      THT Says He Hasn’t Thought About Free Agency, Will Let Klutch Handle It
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      THT Says He Hasn’t Thought About Free Agency, Will Let Klutch Handle It

      Harrison Faigen
      via Silver Screen and Roll