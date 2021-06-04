Jets' Mark Scheifele: 4-Game Suspension for Hit on Jake Evans Was 'Pretty Excessive'

David Lipnowski/Getty Images

Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele took issue Friday with getting suspended four games for his hit on Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans during Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.

According to ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, Scheifele addressed the suspension during a press conference, saying: "I think it was pretty excessive. I wasn't expecting that. I was pretty shocked. But that's their decision."

The hit occurred during the closing seconds of Game 1 just as Evans scored an empty-net goal on a wraparound to extend the Montreal lead to 5-3.

Evans had to be stretchered off the ice, and he is out indefinitely with a concussion, per Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette.

