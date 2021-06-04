X

    Serena Williams Defeats Danielle Collins to Advance in 2021 French Open

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJune 4, 2021

    CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images

    Serena Williams punched her ticket to the fourth round of the 2021 French Open with a win over fellow American Danielle Collins in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, at Stade Roland-Garros in Paris.

    Williams' victory didn't come without a little tension as she dropped four consecutive games early in the second set before storming back to advance. She recorded 22 winners and five aces in Friday's third-round match.

    The three-time French Open champion, who's the Grand Slam tournament's No. 7 seed, moves on to face 21st-seeded Elena Rybakina in the round of 16.

    This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this match.

