Yana Sizikova Arrested at 2021 French Open on Suspicion of Match-Fixing

Russian tennis player Yana Sizikova was arrested after her first-round doubles match at the 2021 French Open following an investigation into alleged match-fixing at last year's tournament.

Matthew Cooper of the Daily Mirror reported Friday the French Tennis Federation confirmed the arrest after a probe into last year's straight-sets loss by Sizikova and American Madison Brengle to the Romanian tandem of Andreea Mitu and Patricia Maria Tig. There have been no reports of Brengle being arrested or charged.

"We have not received any documents [regarding the case], so it's difficult to make an assessment of what has happened," Russian Tennis Federation president Shamil Tarpishchev told RIA Novosti (h/t Cooper).

