Jordan Siebatcheu Leads USA Past Honduras, into CONCACAF Nations League Final

It took nearly 89 minutes for a goal, but it came just in time for the United States.

Jordan Siebatcheu's header in the dying moments of Thursday night's CONCACAF Nations League semifinal gave the United States a 1-0 win over Honduras and advanced them to the final.

The Americans await the winner of Mexico vs. Costa Rica. But Thursday's performance was a mixed bag from the United States.

On the one hand, the defense stood tall and kept Honduras from finding the back of the net. And in the first half particularly, the United States created some nice scoring opportunities:

Josh Sargent also had as good a goal-line clearance as you'll see:

On the other hand, this was hardly a convincing performance given the talent disparity between these teams. Yes, many of the star Americans are young, but this was a game in Colorado against a Honduras side the U.S. should be able to handle, and it came down to the final minute.

Credit to Honduras, who played aggressively and pressed well. They deserve credit for the tight affair too. And despite that, perhaps a more clinical United States side puts this game away earlier.

"I missed too many chances," Gio Reyna told Nico Cantor on CBS Sports' postgame coverage, an assessment that wasn't only true of him.

For much of the second half, it appeared this game was heading to extra time. The chances dried up for the Americans. Christian Pulisic was mostly a non-factor. The midfield didn't control the pace of play. It wasn't pretty.

A win's a win. But with a dangerous Mexican side potentially lurking for Sunday's final, Thursday's performance won't be good enough to win the Nations League.

The USMNT needs to find another level, and quickly.