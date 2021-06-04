LeBron James, Lakers Eliminated by Suns in Game 6 as Devin Booker Erupts for 47

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

There will be no repeat NBA champion this year.

The Phoenix Suns eliminated the Los Angeles Lakers with a 113-100 win on Thursday to take the first-round series, four games to two, at Staples Center in L.A.

Devin Booker erupted to score 47 points for the Suns, who won three straight to close the series.

For the Lakers, who edged the Suns by seven points in Game 2 and were more dominant in Game 3, LeBron James recorded 29 points but couldn't lead the Lakers past a dominant performance from Booker.

Notable Performers

Devin Booker, Suns: 47 PTS, 11 REB

47 PTS, 11 REB Jae Crowder, Suns: 18 PTS, 8 REB

18 PTS, 8 REB LeBron James, Lakers: 29 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST

29 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST Dennis Schroder, Lakers: 20 PTS

Devin Booker Gets It Done

Phoenix didn't make it easy for a Lakers team that was struggling to find offense in the face of Davis' departure. They ran out to a 14-5 lead, then finished the first quarter with a 36-14 advantage.

The Suns were led by Devin Booker, who had 22 points—most of which came on six threes—by the end of the first quarter, tying a postseason record from the past 25 seasons (that Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. also met in his Thursday night outing).

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He continued the onslaught into the second quarter, when he logged his seventh three-pointer, a career-high. By the break, Booker had 33 of the Suns' 62 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the field (7-of-8 from three).

His performance caught the attention of other stars:

And made the rounds beyond the NBA:

Elsewhere, Jae Crowder had 18 points while Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson each scored 10 to help stave off a late comeback by the Lakers, but it was largely Booker who led the Suns to victory.

Anthony Davis' Disappearing Act

The Lakers struggled through the last two games after Anthony Davis was sidelined with a groin strain at halftime of Game 4. But the star, who was already dealing with a knee injury he sustained in Game 3, returned to the court for the must-win Game 6.

He told reporters he was struggling with being helpless on the sideline while the Lakers were faltering:

"It's tough. Especially [Tuesday] night, watching the game and not being able to help the team on the floor. It's the toughest part, knowing that I couldn't contribute. My body just wouldn't allow me to."

But his return was shortlived. Davis lasted an unproductive five minutes before he departed because movement irritated the injury, according to a report:

Alex Caruso was also done early, exiting with an ankle strain after eight minutes.

Without him, the Lakers had little going for them to compete with a high-flying Suns squad from the beginning. Their 14 first-quarter points were a new season-low for the franchise.

They showed signs of life in the second quarter, heading into the break down 62-41. LeBron James had 14 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 11 at the break, but it wasn't enough to put a dent in Booker's breakout just yet.

That would come in the third quarter as the Lakers cut the lead to as few as 13.

In the fourth, the Lakers pushed themselves within 10 points, but it wasn't enough to keep their season alive, even with five different players reaching double-digit scoring.

What's Next?

Phoenix gets the Denver Nuggets, who defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 126-115 to take their first-round series earlier Thursday.