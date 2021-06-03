Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner Placed on IL Because of Shoulder Injury

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with left shoulder inflammation.

The Diamondbacks recalled Humberto Castellanos from Triple-A in a corresponding move.

Bumgarner is 4-5 with a 5.73 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 12 starts this season.

The four-time All-Star has gone through wildly inconsistent stretches throughout 2021. He began the season with three straight games giving up five or more runs in five or fewer innings, then transitioned to a run of six straight outings where he gave up two or fewer runs.

In his three final starts before hitting the injured list, Bumgarner took another downturn, giving up 19 runs in 12 innings. He left Wednesday's start against the New York Mets after being shelled for five runs on eight hits in two innings.

After the game, Bumgarner said he had been feeling the discomfort for two or three weeks.

"This is just bad judgment on my part," Bumgarner told reporters. "I thought it was going to get better and go away sooner. The last three to four days it's gotten worse and affected my pitching."