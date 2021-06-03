Mac Jones Stood Out in 'Certain Obvious Ways' at Alabama, Patriots' McDaniels Says

AP Photo/Steven Senne

Mac Jones did enough throughout his time at Alabama to impress the New England Patriots, who hadn't drafted a quarterback in the first round in the first 21 years that Bill Belichick has run the show.

The team's offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, opened up about what drew the team to Jones, who they drafted with the No. 15 overall pick in April.

"He certainly stood out in certain obvious ways relative to throwing the football and command and protecting the ball and not hurting his football team," McDaniels told reporters on Thursday. "A lot to look at and digest when you studied him."

McDaniels praised Jones' experience in "big games" and "pressure situations" while competing in a difficult Southeastern Conference.

The star led the Crimson Tide to a perfect season in 2020, going 12-0 with a national championship victory. He threw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns with four interceptions and a 77.4 completion percentage.

New England using such a high pick on Jones demonstrated its faith in him. The Patriots have him practicing with the second team thus far in OTAs, per Kyed. Belichick has maintained that Cam Newton will be starting for the second year in a row.

Newton signed a one-year deal this offseason.

The Patriots are also carrying Jarrett Stidham, their fourth-round pick in 2019, though he has yet to make a start through his two seasons with the team. The Patriots had an excuse in his rookie year, when they had Tom Brady under center, but last season Newton—who had struggles of his own and dealt with COVID-19 during the season—led the Pats to their worst finish in decades. And even when he was sidelined, they turned to longtime backup Brian Hoyer to make the start.

Suffice to say that if anyone is challenging Newton for the top spot this season, it's Jones, who has made quite the impression on the coaching staff in New England.