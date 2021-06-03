Ja Morant's Father Tee Hopes Jazz Win NBA Championship After Response to Fan Incident

Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images

Despite eliminating his son's team on Wednesday night, Tee Morant is pulling for the Utah Jazz to win the NBA championship.

Speaking to Donovan Mitchell on the court after Utah's 126-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5, Morant expressed his appreciation for how the organization responded after fans made racist and vulgar comments toward his family during a game earlier in the series:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.