Ja Morant's Father Tee Hopes Jazz Win NBA Championship After Response to Fan Incident

Ja Morant's Father Tee Hopes Jazz Win NBA Championship After Response to Fan IncidentJune 4, 2021
Despite eliminating his son's team on Wednesday night, Tee Morant is pulling for the Utah Jazz to win the NBA championship.
Speaking to Donovan Mitchell on the court after Utah's 126-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5, Morant expressed his appreciation for how the organization responded after fans made racist and vulgar comments toward his family during a game earlier in the series:
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Tee Morant to Donovan Mitchell: “Y’all didn’t have to show us love like that. ... That’s why I hope the Jazz win the championship.”<br><br>Mitchell told ESPN, “For me, it was just the ultimate sign of respect.”<br><br>ESPN story: https://t.co/5iIPCGO485 pic.twitter.com/O977v5bB0d
