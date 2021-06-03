French Open 2021: Federer, Djokovic, Nadal Wins Highlight Thursday Results

AP Photo/Michel Euler

The biggest names in tennis were in action Thursday at Roland Garros for Round 2 of the 2021 French Open.

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal all earned spots in the next round, although there was a major shake-up in the women's draw as No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty was forced to retire. She was one of several quality players in each bracket that saw their run in Paris come to an end.

Here is the latest from Day 5 of the Grand Slam event.

Notable Results

Men's Draw

No. 1 Novak Djokovic def. Pablo Cuevas; 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

No. 3 Rafael Nadal def. Richard Gasquet; 6-0, 7-5, 6-2

No. 8 Roger Federer def. Marin Cilic; 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2

No. 9 Matteo Berrettini def. Federico Coria; 6-3, 6-3, 6-2

No. 10 Diego Schwartzman def. Aljaz Bedene; 6-4, 6-2, 6-4

Mikael Ymer def. No. 14 Gael Monfils; 6-0, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3

No. 18 Jannik Sinner def. Gianluca Mager; 6-1, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3

Philipp Kohlschreiber def. No. 24 Aslan Karatsev; 6-3, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-1

Women's Draw

Magda Linette def. No. 1 Ashleigh Barty; 6-1, 2-2 ret.

No. 4 Sofia Kenin def. Hailey Baptiste; 7-5, 6-3

No. 5 Elina Svitolina def. Ann Li; 6-0, 6-4

No. 8 Iga Swiatek def. Rebecca Peterson; 6-1, 6-1

Sloane Stephens def. No. 9 Karolina Pliskova; 7-5, 6-1

No. 13 Jennifer Brady def. Fiona Ferro; 6-4, 2-6, 7-5

No. 14 Elise Mertens def. Zarina Diyas; 4-6, 6-2, 6-4

No. 18 Karolina Muchova def. Varvara Lepchenko; 6-3, 6-4

No. 24 Coco Gauff def. Qiang Wang; 6-3, 7-6 (1)

Full results available at RolandGarros.com.

Recap

The women's draw is now wide-open after Barty retired from her second-round match because of a hip injury.

"I was battling the pain, and it just became too severe, and like I said, was becoming unsafe," Barty told reporters after the match.

Magda Linette had dominated the first set before the match was called. The Poland native will get a chance to keep her momentum going with a battle against No. 25 Obs Jabeur.

Sloane Stephens created even more drama in the women's draw with a straight-set victory over No. 9 Karolina Pliskova. The American was especially impressive in the second set with three breaks while going 14-of-19 on service points for the 6-1 win.

With Naomi Osaka already out of the tournament after withdrawing, there are few top seeds remaining in the field.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek is among those who can be a threat to win it all after a strong start to the tournament, including a 6-1, 6-1 victory Thursday.

The men's draw had some surprises, including Mikael Ymer defeating No. 14 Gael Monfils, but the focus was on the Big Three cruising once again.

Djokovic showed how to come through in big moments on his way to a three-set win over Pablo Cuevas.

The No. 1 seed saved eight of the nine break points faced over the three sets, going 5-of-8 on break opportunities the other way. It led to what became an easy win for the superstar.

Federer overcame a difficult challenge from fellow veteran Marin Cilic.

The 38-year-old showcased his skill with some classic shots during the match:

He also had 16 aces with only one double-fault. Though Cilic easily won the second set, Federer was too good with his serve to lose in Round 2.

Nadal also showed what he can do with an easy win over Richard Gasquet.

The first-set bagel was as one-sided as you might ever see at this level:

Gasquet fared better in the second set in front of the home crowd, but he could only win seven games overall in the match as Nadal thrived on his 35th birthday.

With Djokovic, Federer and Nadal all in one side of the draw, it could lead to some exciting battles down the line.