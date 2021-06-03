Bradley Beal, Scott Brooks' Future with Wizards Discussed by GM Tommy Sheppard

AP Photo/Nick Wass

As the Washington Wizards officially begin the offseason, much of the focus will be on what potential changes general manager Tommy Sheppard could look to make.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Sheppard said the Wizards remain committed to keeping Bradley Beal and taking steps to improve the roster around the three-time All-Star.

As for the future of head coach Scott Brooks, Sheppard indicated a decision will come in the next few weeks.

Washington's season came to an end on Wednesday night with a 129-112 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The five-year contract that Brooks originally signed with the Wizards in April 2016 expires at the end of this season. The 55-year-old made it clear following Wednesday's game that he would like to return.

"I love it here," Brooks told reporters. "There’s no decision in my mind, I love it here."

Brooks has a 183-207 record with three playoff appearances in five seasons with the Wizards. His only postseason series win was against the Atlanta Hawks in the first round in 2017.

Beal has been the subject of trade rumors and speculation, though there has been no indication from his camp that he's looking to leave.

Shams Charania and Fred Katz of The Athletic reported in February that Beal has been "frustrated and confused" by people who criticize him for wanting to remain with the team that drafted him.

Next season is the final guaranteed year of Beal's contract with the Wizards. He will earn $34.5 million in 2021-22, with a player option for $37.3 million in 2022-23.

After starting this season 17-32, Washington won 18 of its final 25 games to earn a spot in the play-in tournament. It defeated the Indiana Pacers to clinch the No. 8 seed in the playoffs.

Beal had the best season of his career, ranking second in the NBA with 31.3 points per game and shooting 48.5 percent from the field. The 27-year-old has spent his entire nine-year career with the Wizards.