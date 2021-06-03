X

    Novak Djokovic Cruises Past Pablo Cuevas, Advances to 2021 French Open 3rd Round

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJune 3, 2021

    Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

    Novak Djokovic breezed through to the third round of the 2021 French Open with a straight-sets victory (6-3, 6-2, 6-4) over Pablo Cuevas at Stade Roland Garros in Paris.

    Djokovic, who captured his only French Open title in 2016, has showcased strong form in the early going by winning six straight sets to open the season's second Grand Slam tournament. He recorded 32 winners and 10 aces in Thursday's second-round win.

    The No. 1 seed in the men's draw advances to face Ricardas Berankis in Round 3.

    This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this match.

