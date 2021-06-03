Dallas Goedert, Eagles Engaged in Contract Talks Amid Zach Ertz Trade Rumors

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly discussing trades for tight end Zach Ertz. At the same time, they're working to secure their future at the position should those offers materialize.

Dallas Goedert, who is eligible for a contract extension as he heads into the final year of his rookie deal, told reporters his "contract stuff is still in discussions," but is eager to get something down on paper.

"If I could get the contract extension, I would love to be in Philly forever," he said. "Having the second contract is the ultimate goal. The sooner you can get to it, I feel like is the better."

