Dana White Predicts Tyron Woodley Will Beat Jake Paul by Knockout in August Fight

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC president Dana White believes Tyron Woodley will beat Jake Paul when the former UFC fighter takes on the YouTube personality. But he didn't sound completely convinced of that potential outcome.

"I’d have to go with Woodley by knockout," White told Mike Swick on his podcast (h/t Damon Martin of MMAFighting.com). "Listen, Woodley should knock him out, but again, the Tyron Woodley you talk about that was the champ isn't the same f--king guy he was four years ago."

"Tyron Woodley has punching power and obviously he's put a lot of dudes to sleep in his career," he added. "Tyron Woodley doesn't look like the Tyron Woodley of the past that was putting everybody to sleep. He hasn't won a fight in three years. He's going to be 40 years old. But I will give it to [Paul], he's at least stepping in there with a guy that can punch."

Woodley's last win came against Darren Till in 2018. He lost his last four fights, however, including a decision loss to Kamaru Usman and a TKO vs. Colby Covington.

Paul, meanwhile, knocked out former MMA fighter Ben Askren in April by first-round knockout. Woodley and Paul will clash in August on Showtime PPV.