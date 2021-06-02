Celtics Rumors: Hawks' Landry Fields Viewed as Candidate for GM Job

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Atlanta Hawks assistant general manager Landry Fields is reportedly among the candidates for the Boston Celtics' general manager position.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported Fields would be a target to help Brad Stevens transition into his new role as president of basketball operations.

The Celtics announced sweeping changes Wednesday, with longtime head of basketball ops Danny Ainge retiring and Stevens moving from coaching to the front office.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.