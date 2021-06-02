X

    Celtics Rumors: Hawks' Landry Fields Viewed as Candidate for GM Job

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 3, 2021

    AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

    Atlanta Hawks assistant general manager Landry Fields is reportedly among the candidates for the Boston Celtics' general manager position.

    Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported Fields would be a target to help Brad Stevens transition into his new role as president of basketball operations.

    The Celtics announced sweeping changes Wednesday, with longtime head of basketball ops Danny Ainge retiring and Stevens moving from coaching to the front office. 

