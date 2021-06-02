X

    Celtics Rumors: Brad Stevens Received Lucrative Contract Offer to Be Indiana HC

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 3, 2021

    Steven Ryan/Getty Images

    The Boston Celtics underwent a serious facelift on Wednesday, with president of basketball operations Danny Ainge stepping down and Brad Stevens leaving his post as head coach to replace Ainge. 

    But the changes could have been even greater had Stevens departed for Indiana to become the school's head men's basketball coach. According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, "league sources have consistently confirmed that Indiana did indeed drop the bag and he declined, instead choosing to stay in the NBA."

    That follows a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski in April that Indiana offered him a seven-year, $70 million deal (2:55 mark): 

    Indiana fired its former head coach, Archie Miller, in March, replacing him with former New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks head coach Mike Woodson. Stevens would have been a huge get, but he chose to remain in the NBA world and then to leave coaching altogether. 

    "Helping guide this organization has been the thrill of a lifetime, and having worked side-by-side with him since he's been here, I know we couldn't be in better hands than with Brad guiding the team going forward," Ainge said in a statement Wednesday. "I'm grateful to ownership, all of my Celtics colleagues, and the best fans in basketball for being part of the journey."

    Stevens, 44, will have his work cut out for him after an incredibly disappointing season that saw the Celtics go just 36-36 and get dismissed from the playoffs in the first round by the Brooklyn Nets. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Celtics have Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to work around, but other moves Ainge made—or trades for superstars he chose not to pull the trigger on—haven't worked out so well. 

    Kemba Walker has two years and $74 million left on his deal (2022-23 is a $37.6 million contract option he'll assuredly exercise), a contract that looks pretty bad following the 31-year-old's mediocre 2020-21 season. 

    Trading for Evan Fournier didn't add much of a spark. Tristan Thompson's $9.7 million contract for next year isn't great. Recent drafts have been mediocre, with the jury still out on Aaron Nesmith, Payton Pritchard, Robert Williams and Romeo Langford. Desmond Bane and Grant Williams, meanwhile, have left plenty to be desired. 

    The first key decision for Stevens will be hiring a new coach.  

    "I'm grateful to ownership and to Danny for trusting me with this opportunity," Stevens said in a statement. "I'm excited to tackle this new role, starting with a wide-ranging and comprehensive search for our next head coach. I love the Celtics, and know the great honor and responsibility that comes with this job. I will give it everything I have to help us be in position to consistently compete for championships."

    Related

      Shams: Ainge Was Thinking About Leaving Celtics Role for Last 3 Years

      Shams: Ainge Was Thinking About Leaving Celtics Role for Last 3 Years
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Shams: Ainge Was Thinking About Leaving Celtics Role for Last 3 Years

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Stephen A. Smith Walks Off First Take After Speech on Brad Stevens' Promotion

      Stephen A. Smith Walks Off First Take After Speech on Brad Stevens' Promotion
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Stephen A. Smith Walks Off First Take After Speech on Brad Stevens' Promotion

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Cole Buckley Pleads Not Guilty After Allegedly Throwing Water Bottle at Kyrie Irving

      Cole Buckley Pleads Not Guilty After Allegedly Throwing Water Bottle at Kyrie Irving
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Cole Buckley Pleads Not Guilty After Allegedly Throwing Water Bottle at Kyrie Irving

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Nets-Bucks Predictions 🔮

      Our experts are split. See who our five writers predict to make the East Finals 📲

      Nets-Bucks Predictions 🔮
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Nets-Bucks Predictions 🔮

      Bleacher Report NBA Staff
      via Bleacher Report