X

    Legendary Hornets Beat Writer Rick Bonnell Dies at Age 63

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJune 2, 2021

    Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

    Longtime Charlotte Observer sportswriter Rick Bonnell was found dead in his home Tuesday. He was 63.

    Jack Bonnell, Rick's son, confirmed the news to the Observer's Scott Fowler. No foul play is suspected.

    "We are all so devastated at the Charlotte Observer but I must report that our beloved colleague Rick Bonnell has suddenly passed away," Fowler wrote on Twitter. "Rick was a Hornets beat-writing legend, a father, a generous colleague. Honestly, I don't know what we are going to do."

    Bonnell spent more than 33 years at the newspaper and became its first beat writer for the NBA's Charlotte Hornets, which began play in the 1988-89 season. He continued to cover the team during its most recent 2020-21 campaign.

    "Work was a huge part of his life," Jack Bonnell told Fowler. "He took a lot of pride in what he did. He liked telling stories—in the newspaper, and in life."

    He added his father was "a guy who achieved his lifelong dream by covering an NBA team so long and so well."

    Bonnell was on vacation following the conclusion of the Hornets' season and recently returned from a trip to South Carolina, per Fowler. His son became worried when his father didn't return messages and had a friend check on him Tuesday night. Jack Bonnell said his father likely died from natural causes.

    Here's a look at some of the response from the media community following the news:

    Along with his work at the Charlotte Observer, Bonnell previously served as the president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

    Related

      Hornets Beat Writer Rick Bonnell Dies at 63 🙏

      Hornets Beat Writer Rick Bonnell Dies at 63 🙏
      Charlotte Hornets logo
      Charlotte Hornets

      Hornets Beat Writer Rick Bonnell Dies at 63 🙏

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Predictions for Nets vs. Bucks 🔮

      Can Giannis and Co. stand up to Brooklyn's big three? Our experts break down the must-watch round 2 matchup ➡️

      Predictions for Nets vs. Bucks 🔮
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Predictions for Nets vs. Bucks 🔮

      Bleacher Report NBA Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      Players Holding Back Playoff Teams

      @GregSwartz calls out the one player dragging down their squad right now📲

      Players Holding Back Playoff Teams
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Players Holding Back Playoff Teams

      Greg Swartz
      via Bleacher Report

      C's Eyeing Kidd, Lloyd Pierce

      Jason Kidd and former Hawks HC Lloyd Pierce are expected to be head coach candidates for Boston (Yahoo)

      C's Eyeing Kidd, Lloyd Pierce
      NBA logo
      NBA

      C's Eyeing Kidd, Lloyd Pierce

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report