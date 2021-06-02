Legendary Hornets Beat Writer Rick Bonnell Dies at Age 63

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Longtime Charlotte Observer sportswriter Rick Bonnell was found dead in his home Tuesday. He was 63.

Jack Bonnell, Rick's son, confirmed the news to the Observer's Scott Fowler. No foul play is suspected.

"We are all so devastated at the Charlotte Observer but I must report that our beloved colleague Rick Bonnell has suddenly passed away," Fowler wrote on Twitter. "Rick was a Hornets beat-writing legend, a father, a generous colleague. Honestly, I don't know what we are going to do."

Bonnell spent more than 33 years at the newspaper and became its first beat writer for the NBA's Charlotte Hornets, which began play in the 1988-89 season. He continued to cover the team during its most recent 2020-21 campaign.

"Work was a huge part of his life," Jack Bonnell told Fowler. "He took a lot of pride in what he did. He liked telling stories—in the newspaper, and in life."

He added his father was "a guy who achieved his lifelong dream by covering an NBA team so long and so well."

Bonnell was on vacation following the conclusion of the Hornets' season and recently returned from a trip to South Carolina, per Fowler. His son became worried when his father didn't return messages and had a friend check on him Tuesday night. Jack Bonnell said his father likely died from natural causes.

Here's a look at some of the response from the media community following the news:

Along with his work at the Charlotte Observer, Bonnell previously served as the president of the Professional Basketball Writers Association.