

    Damian Lillard on 55-Point Performance: 'It Don't Matter. We Lost the Game'

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJune 2, 2021

    AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

    Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard downplayed his 55-point, record-setting performance in Tuesday's 147-140 double-overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets.

    "It don't matter. We lost the game," Lillard told reporters. "At this point, all that matters is we can't lose another game in the series. We go out there and we play to win the game, and we came up short."

    The six-time All-Star put Dame Time on full display with an  NBA playoff-record 12 threes, including a pair of game-tying jumpers late in regulation and the first overtime to keep the Blazers alive. It wasn't quite enough as the loss put team in a 3-2 hole in the best-of-seven first-round Western Conference series.

