Damian Lillard Sets NBA Playoff Record for 3-Pointers in a Game

Dame Time indeed.

Damian Lillard's Portland Trail Blazers lost 147-140 in a double-overtime heartbreaker in Tuesday's Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, but it wasn't for a lack of brilliance from the six-time All-Star.

Lillard broke the NBA record with 12 made three-pointers on his way to a stunning 55 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and three blocks. He was a one-man show for the visitors and nearly willed them to a comeback victory on multiple occasions.

Portland trailed by four points in the final 15 seconds of regulation before Lillard assisted a CJ McCollum three and then forced overtime after two Monte Morris free throws with a cold-blooded step-back three-pointer.

He then topped himself in overtime by turning a nine-point deficit with fewer than three minutes remaining with an and-1 and three triples. The last one came in the final seconds to force double-overtime when the Nuggets once again chose not to foul with a three-point lead and the ball in his hands.

Lillard's magic finally ran out in double-overtime, but he still put on an all-time playoff performance and reminded everyone just how incredible he can be in crunch time.

Unfortunately for Portland, nobody else on the team scored more than 19 points even though the game went to double-overtime. The lack of help for Lillard while Morris (28 points) and Michael Porter Jr. (26 points) provided a much-needed boost for Nikola Jokic (38 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and four blocks) proved to be the difference.

The Trail Blazers now must win two in a row with the first one coming back in Portland on Thursday.