Jayson Tatum on What Needs to Change for Celtics: 'That's Not in My Job Description'

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum had little to offer when asked what needs to change for the club following a first-round playoff elimination at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after a 123-109 loss in Game 5, Tatum said that part of basketball operations wasn't his concern.

"That's not in my job description," Tatum said. "My job is to show up to work, to do what I can and go from there."

In Game 5, he showed up with 32 points, making it the third consecutive game he'd scored 30 or more in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.