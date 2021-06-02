X

    Jayson Tatum on What Needs to Change for Celtics: 'That's Not in My Job Description'

    Blake SchusterContributor IJune 2, 2021

    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum had little to offer when asked what needs to change for the club following a first-round playoff elimination at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. 

    Speaking to reporters after a 123-109 loss in Game 5, Tatum said that part of basketball operations wasn't his concern. 

    "That's not in my job description," Tatum said. "My job is to show up to work, to do what I can and go from there."

    In Game 5, he showed up with 32 points, making it the third consecutive game he'd scored 30 or more in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      4 Takeaways from Celtics’ Disappointing Season

      4 Takeaways from Celtics’ Disappointing Season
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      4 Takeaways from Celtics’ Disappointing Season

      Tyler Ash
      via ClutchPoints

      Stevens on Tatum: Don't Know How Many More Levels You Can Go To

      Stevens on Tatum: Don't Know How Many More Levels You Can Go To
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Stevens on Tatum: Don't Know How Many More Levels You Can Go To

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Offseason Primer: What Can Ainge Do to Improve Roster Free Agency?

      Offseason Primer: What Can Ainge Do to Improve Roster Free Agency?
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Offseason Primer: What Can Ainge Do to Improve Roster Free Agency?

      masslive
      via masslive

      Kyrie: Nets Are 'Uniting the Whole World' with Title Run

      Kyrie: Nets Are 'Uniting the Whole World' with Title Run
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kyrie: Nets Are 'Uniting the Whole World' with Title Run

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report