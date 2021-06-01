Knicks Reportedly Raising Season-Ticket Prices After Run to NBA Playoffs

Elsa/Pool Photo via AP

The New York Knicks' first playoff appearance since the 2012-13 season will come with a cost.

For the fans.

According to Scott Soshnick and Brendan Coffey of Sportico, the Knicks are raising season-ticket prices for the 2021-22 campaign even for those who have already renewed their plans.

"This is an exciting time for Knicks basketball and we are thrilled to be back in the playoffs," an email sent from the team read. "Your passion and support have been extremely important to the team's success this season, and we are grateful for your loyalty. You have already secured your membership for the 2021-22 season and therefore no further action is required on your part. Your payment plan will be updated to reflect this pricing…. As always, you can rest assured in the knowledge that our best prices are reserved for Season Ticket Members."

Soshnick and Coffey explained the season-ticket contract does include language that says prices may increase in the future. Those who wish to cancel their season tickets because of the increase have until June 11 to do so.

There is plenty of optimism surrounding the Knicks for the first time in years.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau led an immediate turnaround during his first season, implementing his strong defensive system and blending the veterans and young building blocks effectively while guiding the team to the playoffs.

While the Atlanta Hawks lead their first-round playoff series over New York 3-1, the raucous crowds at Madison Square Garden have been a major storyline. They stand in stark contrast to the fan-less playoff games of last season at the Walt Disney World Resort bubble, and it would be surprising if the crowd was anything but electric for Wednesday's Game 5.

The future is also bright with Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin in place, and the playoffs could quickly become the norm in the Big Apple.

But it's going to cost season-ticket holders more to be a part of it.