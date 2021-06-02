X

    76ers' Joel Embiid Day-to-Day After Knee Injury Diagnosed as 'Small' Meniscus Tear

    Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid's knee injury has been diagnosed as a small meniscus tear. 

    The Sixers announced on Wednesday that their All-Star center will be listed as day-to-day, and he will undergo physical therapy and a treatment program to manage the issue:

    Embiid exited Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Washington Wizards after a fall in the first quarter and did not return. The team announced the MVP finalist was dealing with knee soreness.

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, an MRI was taken on Embiid's knee but results were not immediately available. 

    Philadelphia would go on to drop Game 4, 122-114, missing out on an opportunity to sweep the Wizards and earn some more rest for their forward. Embiid is arguably the most irreplaceable player on the Sixers roster, and if he's not in the lineup, the East favorites became significantly more vulnerable.

    Philadelphia is 10-11 without Embiid this year and 39-12 with him.

    The Kansas product averaged 28.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game during the regular season and has posted 24.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in the postseason.

    Philadelphia may be able to get past the Wizards without Embiid available, but facing either the New York Knicks or Atlanta Hawks in the second round may prove much more difficult if he remains on the sidelines.

